REPORT: Georgia Investigation Could Lead To Trump Indictment By The Summer, District Attorney Says

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday that former President Donald Trump and his allies could be indicted by the summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Willis wrote a letter to local law enforcement advising them to be ready for “heightened security and preparedness” because her summer announcement “may provoke a significant public reaction,” AJC reported. She specified in the letter that any criminal indictments against Trump and his supporters will be announced between July 11 and Sept. 1. (RELATED: Over Two Thirds Of Republicans Say Trump Investigations Are Politically Motivated: POLL)

Trump probe: DA urges law enforcement to prep for indictments this summer #gapol https://t.co/uEttSM119T — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 24, 2023

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” she wrote to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Willis wrote similar letters to Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum and Matthew Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, AJC continued.

“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect,” Willis wrote. “As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare.”

Willis is investigating alleged election interference by Trump and his associates in connection to Georgia’s 2020 election results. The investigation includes an alleged phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find 11,780 votes.”

She convened a special grand jury to help investigate the alleged election interference. The special grand jury apparently recommended indictments of more than a dozen officials to Willis’ office, forewoman Emily Kohrs suggested to various news outlets in February. Kohrs’ media tour was heavily criticized by legal experts and Trump’s lawyers believe she “compromised” the legal process.