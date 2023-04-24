Glenn Beck Predicts Tucker Carlson Departure Will ‘Kill’ Network

Former Fox News host Glenn Beck predicted Monday that the departure of Tucker Carlson would “kill” the 24-hour news network.

“I think that’ll kill Fox, I really do,” Beck said. “I know so many people that still kinda like Fox, they watch other shows, but they’re like, Tucker is the only one I really trust. You lose Tucker Carlson, I think that really kills them.” (RELATED: Fox News’ Biggest Rival Predicts Massive Windfall From Tucker’s Abrupt Departure)

“You’re getting rid of Tucker Carlson? Wow,” Beck added. “Letting him walk out the door even? Wow.”

Fox News announced Carlson’s departure from the network Monday morning, saying they had “agreed to part ways.” The network will use rotating hosts to anchor news coverage during the 8 p.m. time slot where “Tucker Carlson Tonight” previously aired, host Harris Faulkner said Monday.

Carlson’s departure came less than a week after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, averting a trial that could have seen Carlson and other network personalities forced to testify.

Beck, who left Fox News in June 2011 and founded TheBlaze, held out the potential for Carlson to work with him on his network.

“Tucker Carlson and I have become friends, and hopefully I’ll be able to talk with him today,” Beck said. “I don’t know what the situation is, but Tucker, come to Jamaica. We would love to have you here, you won’t miss a beat, and together, the two of us would tear it up, just tear it up.”

