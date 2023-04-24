Fans Lose Their Minds At Morgan Wallen After He Cancels Concert Last Minute

Morgan Wallen fans absolutely lost it after he canceled his show Sunday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, at the very last minute.

Wallen, 29, took to social media to announce at the very last minute that he was unable to perform Sunday night’s concert.

“After last night’s show, I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” Wallen wrote on his Instagram story Sunday evening. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

Wallen noted that all tickets would be refunded at his fan’s point of purchase. He also apologized again, promising fans that he tried “everything” he could to be able to perform.

Fans were mostly informed by Wallen’s cancelation at the stadium. A sign on the big screens at the venue, according to a photo shared on Twitter, read, “Ladies & Gentleman, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonights events will be available at point of purchase beginning tomorrow.”

Social media users were quick to lose their minds over the cancellation, especially since they were able to watch the opening acts. One Twitter user shared a video after the news, captioning it, “Morgan Wallen should have said earlier that he wasn’t going to sing!”

Morgan Wallen should have said earlier that he wasn’t going to sing! #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/xmjHY0dqhj — Kelley Brown (@Augal92) April 24, 2023

“Cool but what about the dog sitter, baby sitter, hotel, PTO, and gas money we took for this? You knew this morning [Morgan Wallen],” another fan wrote, along with a screenshot of his Twitter apology.

“Completely disappointed in [Morgan Wallen]!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSH*T!!!” another joined in. (RELATED: CMT Music Awards Snubs Best-Selling Country Musician Morgan Wallen)

Wallen also took a pretty heavy fall during a concert in mid-April. While he appeared uninjured and didn’t miss a beat from his performance of “Heartless,” clearly the surprise tour is already taking it out of the young singer.