‘Still In My Prime’: Nikki Haley Mocks Don Lemon’s Termination

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley mocked former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s termination from CNN in a social media post Monday.

Lemon announced his firing in a Monday statement after having worked at the network for 17 years. The anchor faced scrutiny after he suggested Haley is past her “prime” age during a Feb. 16 segment of “CNN This Morning,” causing accusations of misogyny against the former anchor.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon previously said. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in 20’s and 30’s and maybe 40’s.”

“A great day for women everywhere,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime.”

The post included a link of her campaign selling drink coolers reading, “Past My Prime? Hold My Beer.”

She further told women to never allow anyone to tell them they are past their “prime” in a separate Tweet.

“To women everywhere, don’t ever let anyone tell you you’re past your prime,” Haley wrote.

After Lemon initially made the comment about Haley, he took a short leave of absence and underwent “formal training” for his remark. The then-CNN anchor issued an apology for his “irrelevant” remark about Haley’s age, saying the age of a woman “doesn’t define her either personally or professionally.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Always The Liberals’: Nikki Haley Fires Back After Don Lemon Says She’s Past Her ‘Prime’)

Lemon said in his announcement that management did not directly inform him of his firing and rather went through his agent, though the network later said Lemon had the chance to meet with management but “instead released a statement on Twitter.”