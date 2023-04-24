Nikki Haley Scores Stock Payday From Serving On Corporate Board Despite Presidential Bid

Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential primary and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), recently received stock options worth nearly $300,000 in connection with a real estate company merger, per filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Haley, who announced her candidacy on Feb. 14, was granted the stock award from United Home Group Inc. on March 30 and could potentially receive even more profitable payouts, according to the SEC filings. Haley received the compensation in exchange for her service on the company’s board of directors and will continue to do so, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Haley’s remaining on the corporate board is somewhat atypical for a presidential candidate, according to the WSJ. Former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida resigned from at least two corporate boards shortly after announcing his consideration of a 2016 presidential bid, and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah resigned from Marriott International’s board of directors before officially running for president in the 2012 election.

“You are trying to build a profile as a candidate, with a focus on the broader economy and the broader economic environment, and that’s much harder to do if you are seen as working in an active sense with one company,” Kevin Madden, senior adviser to Romney’s presidential campaign, told the WSJ. “You have to remove the conflicts.”

Haley has not released a financial disclosure form for her 2024 presidential bid, but past disclosures show she is much less wealthy than Bush and Romney, according to the WSJ. The former South Carolina governor has not worked full-time since she resigned as U.N. Ambassador in 2018. (RELATED: ‘Leaders Show Up’: Nikki Haley To Become First Presidential Candidate To Visit Southern Border)

Before the merger, Haley earned almost $200,000 in cash and stock awards after serving just over a year on the board of directors for Great Southern Homes, a top home builder in the Southeast in the fiscal year 2022, according to SEC filings.

Haley collected her vested stock options after Great Southern Homes merged with DiamondHead Holdings Corp. to become United Homes Group, according to the SEC filings. Haley got a seat on the board of the newly established business, according to the WSJ.

Her term on the board does not end until 2026, and she could get more stock worth over $780,000 if the company reaches share-price targets in the next five years, according to the WSJ. Haley could also receive options for more than 80,000 shares that would become available in three yearly installments beginning in January 2024.

Haley also served on the board for Boeing and garnered more than a quarter of a million dollars in compensation from the company in 2019 and got another $83,750 in 2020, according to SEC filings.

Haley did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.