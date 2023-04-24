Video Shows Pete Davidson Shoving A Fan Who Got Too Close

Video footage has emerged showing Pete Davidson shoving a fan after he got too close during the New York Knicks game on Sunday.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum was posting for photographs with fans when the man started to encroach on his personal space. The video then shows the man leaning into Davidson repeatedly and photo-bombing a series of selfies the comedian was trying to take for fans.

Davidson initially seemed to ignore him, but eventually he shoved the man and was seen exchanging words with him, per video posted by TMZ.

Video then showed Davidson high-fiving fans and offering a selfie experience as he attempted to exit Madison Square Garden. The video shows Davidson posing with the fan, and then continuing to move on, but that didn’t seem to be enough for the man, who continued to follow him for more close-up interactions.

At one point, the fan put his arm around Davidson and rested his head on his shoulder. (RELATED: Pete Davidson’s Alleged Stalker Sent To Psych Facility)

Eventually it seems the fan departed on his own and didn’t seem to require a security escort.

Davidson hasn’t publicly commented on the incident, and nobody appears to have been hurt.