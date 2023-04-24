REPORT: Cause Of Death Revealed For Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis

Autopsy results have revealed former Disney executive Dave Hollis’ official cause of death as combination of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol as well as underlying heart issues.

The autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed Hollis suffered from heart issues, according to People. Hollis, a motivational author and father of four who reportedly had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, was unresponsive when authorities arrived to his Hays county home and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to People.

His death has been ruled accidental, the outlet reported.

The late author also had high blood pressure and had been struggling with depression at the time of his death, according to People.

Hollis was listed as having moderate to severe buildup of plaque on his artery walls, known as atherosclerosis, and is confirmed to have had an “underlying natural disease of the heart that would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine,” according to the autopsy results, obtained by People.

The former Disney executive had been previously hospitalized with heart issues.

Hollis is survived by his ex-wife, Rachel, and their four children, sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, and daughter, Noah.

In May 2022, Hollis boasted on social media that he had gone four months without alcohol. “I use an app that counts the number of days since I last had a drink. …I plan to have it counting forever, but am only focused on today,” he wrote in his post.

“We are devastated,” Rachel Hollis, an author and influencer best known for her self-help book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” wrote in a statement shared on her social media page. “I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them.” (RELATED: ‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick’s Lawyer Challenges His Alleged Cause Of Death)

“Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable,” she added.