South Carolina Police Lasso Alligator Trying To Cross The Road

North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) caught an alligator crossing the street Sunday.

NCPD posted a video on social media showing officers and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) lassoing the alligator and relocating it safely. “It’s not every day you see an alligator crossing the road in North Charleston,” wrote NCPD.

Police and SCDNR used a snare pole and rope to capture the hissing reptile on the side of the road. It took officers multiple attempts to lasso the alligator. Police typically don’t see alligators during the day, since they are more active at night. (RELATED: Authorities Called In To Remove 8-Foot Alligator From Basement In Philadelphia Home)

Police did not say where the alligator was relocated to.

SCDNR released a press release in March warning South Carolina citizens to be “Alligator Safe” with the warming weather. Alligators are more active in warmer weather and can be found in nearly any body of water. SCDNR advises leaving alligators alone because they can move very fast in quick bursts.

“If an alligator is in a place where it cannot reasonably be expected to get back to the water without posing a risk to itself or to others, or is in a location that presents an immediate hazard, such as a road, school, pool, parking lot, etc., contact SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431,” SCDNR writes.

NCPD and SCDNR did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.