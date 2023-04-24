Sen. Steve Daines Endorses Trump On Donald Trump Jr.’s Show

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is endorsing former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Daines announced his endorsement Monday on Donald Trump Jr’s “Triggered” podcast.

“You have a presidential race in 2024, what are your thoughts there?” Trump Jr. asked. (RELATED: Lee Zeldin Endorses Donald Trump)

NEWS: NRSC Chairman Steve Daines endorses Trump in 2024. @jonathanvswan @maggieNYT and me https://t.co/FZV3PAH2DE — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 24, 2023

“The best four years I’ve had in the U.S. Senate is when President Trump was serving in the oval office. You talk about results, we passed and he signed into law the greatest tax cut in American history. We transformed the courts, the Supreme Court, the circuit courts. We passed the greatest conservation win in 50 years Don, the Great American Outdoors Act. We had a country that was respected and strong,” Daines said.

“And he’s got one more thing that we got to finish up, and that is, let’s finish building the wall and let’s finish securing our southern border to protect our communities. I’ll tell you Don, meth, and fentanyl, and the drugs are destroying so many Montana communities. And for these reasons and many others, I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” he continued.

“That’s absolutely awesome,” Trump Jr. replied.

Daines talked with Trump Jr. about how Republicans have a “once in a decade” opportunity to reclaim the Senate with the 2024 map. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 Senate majority and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Democrats have vulnerable incumbents in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia up for reelection in the 2024 cycle, with Republican primaries shaping up in each state.