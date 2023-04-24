Video Claims Repeated Mothman Sightings At Chicago O’Hare Airport

A video released late Thursday reported that a terrifying creature has been repeatedly spotted at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The video was produced by “The Why Files” and explores the myths and legends surrounding the Mothman. Put succinctly, the Mothman is a giant humanoid beast with glowing red eyes, standing somewhere from seven to 10 feet in height, with a gigantic wingspan.

The descriptions of the Mothman are actually super similar to the way Ezekiel describes angels in the Bible. This beast, or angel, has shown up throughout history, typically just before a major disaster near wherever the reports are being made.

Examples cited by AJ and Hecklefish include a bridge collapse at the Ohio River, 9/11 and many more from around the world.

Recently, sightings of the Mothman have picked up around Chicago’s O’Hare international airport. One report came from the USPS sorting facility at the airport, where a woman claimed she had a very close encounter with the beast, according to GNL Magazine.

A fireman also reported seeing the Mothman at the airport, according to Rockford 98.5. (RELATED: Camera Catches Mysterious Beast Roaming In Texas, Officials Ask For Public’s Help)

What I love about the video is that it manages to resolve a majority of the reports of the Mothman as either hoaxes or just silly claims. But the recent reports are a little harder to deny. So, is something about to happen at O’Hare? Are we being visited by angels?

Or is this just a really fun story and video? Whatever the case may be, you can make up your own mind.