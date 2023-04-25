Bernie Sanders Says He Won’t Run In 2024, Endorses Biden

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will bow out of running for president in 2024 and endorse President Joe Biden instead, according to an interview published Tuesday.

Sanders attempted to secure the Democratic nomination in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries, but finished second in both races.

For 2024, the 81-year-old Sanders told The Associated Press he will “do everything” in his power “to see the president is reelected.”

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders told the outlet. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”

The Vermont senator also discouraged other potential candidates in the progressive movement from running.

“People will do what they want to do,” Sanders said. “I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. And my job, and I think the progressive movement’s job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted.”

“Running for president was a wonderful privilege,” he added. “I enjoyed it very much and I hope we had some impact on the nature of American politics. But right now, my job is to do what I can as chairman of the [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] committee, to see Biden gets reelected and to see what I can do to help transform policy in America to help protect the needs of workers.”

Biden announced his reelection campaign on Tuesday, releasing a video juxtaposing himself with Republicans. (RELATED: Biden Announces 2024 Run)

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Biden joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson as the third official Democratic candidate in the race.