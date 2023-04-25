Biden To Bring Back Woman-Threatening Aide For His 2024 Campaign: REPORT

T.J. Ducklo, a 2020 aide for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign who resigned after threatening a female journalist, will join the president’s reelection bid, according to Bloomberg.

Ducklo threatened then-Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in January 2021 in an attempt to kill a story about his relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond, according to a 2021 Vanity Fair report. He was suspended for a week without pay and eventually resigned from his post, but he’s now expected to return for Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Biden Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Someone Else’s Child’ While Honoring National Teacher Of The Year)

He is expected to work in a strategic communications role in which he will not interact directly with journalists, according to Bloomberg.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

On Biden’s Inauguration Day, a male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo while Palmeri reached out to McCammond for comment on a story about their relationship; instead of responding to the male journalist who contacted him, Ducklo called Palmeri and attempted to intimidate her out of publishing the story, according to Vanity Fair.

“I will destroy you,” he told Palmeri over the phone, according to Vanity Fair. He also reportedly accused her of being “jealous” that a man the outlet did not identify had “wanted to fuck” McCammond “and not you.”

Biden had pledged on his first day in office to fire on the spot anyone who treated colleagues disrespectfully or talked down to others.

“I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts,” he said.

Palmeri, Politico and the White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. Ducklo could not be reached for comment.

