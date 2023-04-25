Education Department Flags Campus ‘Diversity’ Metrics To Influence Potential Applicants

The Department of Education (DOE) unveiled on Tuesday revisions to its College Scorecard website to showcase the diversity metrics of college campuses across the country.

The College Scorecard is an online database that tracks several factors potential applicants can consider and compare when determining where to pursue a higher education degree, according to its website. The new changes include an additional year of data showing the median earnings’ of graduates, information about graduate programs and student debt trends, student to faculty ratios and ethnic and racial backgrounds of campus, the announcement confirmed. (RELATED: Obama Administration Slams Conservative School As Not A Real College)

“Students deserve to know which colleges deliver education at a great value, reflect a diverse student population, and equip their graduates for success in the workforce,” the announcement read. “With the tools and resources announced today, prospective students are better positioned than ever to make informed choices about their path to college, careers, and a successful future.”

The College Scorecard shows the ethnic and racial breakdown for both students and full-time faculty, according to its website. The Campus Diversity tab also includes metrics detailing the full-time student to faculty ratio and the percentage of students who received Pell grants.

“With this new data, individuals will have a fuller picture of campus diversity as part of a school’s profile, including information about student body size, ratio of part-time to full-time students, socio-economic diversity of students, the student-to-faculty ratio, and race/ethnicity distributions for both the student body and for full-time staff,” the announcement reads.

College acceptance letters are going out…which means it’s the perfect time to check out ED’s College Scorecard! Compare schools by degrees, post-degree earnings, and other important categories. ➡️ https://t.co/vYavQriCKX ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/wKQpuokg7W — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) April 18, 2023

The Scorecard will use data from the National Student Loan Data System and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide information about approximately how much graduates earn in a specific field of study four years after completion of the program rather than three years, according to the DOE. Students can compare the approximate amount of debt graduates take on and the potential earnings.

The database will also show the potential earnings, debt and number of students in the various fields of study in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs at a specific school.

The College Scorecard was established under the Obama administration in 2015, according to the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. It was estimated by the DOE to have been used more than 2 million times in the past year.

The DOE referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the announcement.

