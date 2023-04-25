Former Florida Corrections Officer Facing 20 Years In COVID Relief Fraud Case

A former Florida corrections officer is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after he was indicted in connection with a COVID-19 relief wire fraud case, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Deconna Burke, 34, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application in April 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida. He allegedly falsely claimed he ran a babysitting business with a gross income of $98,000.

According to the DOJ, Burke received a PPP loan for $20,415. After receiving the money into his bank account, Burke began making withdrawals and spending it on personal expenses including paying off a loan for a motorcycle. https://t.co/W3YprLLxWM — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 25, 2023

Burke also allegedly falsified statements on an IRS form regarding his purported gross income, wage expenditures and operating expenses. With supporting documentation and the falsified statements, he received a PPP loan for $20,415, according to the press release.

After the money landed in Burke’s bank account he allegedly began to spend it on personal items, including paying off a motorcycle loan, according to the press release. (RELATED: West Virginia Prisoner Allegedly Received $50,000 In COVID Relief Funding While Behind Bars)

Burke allegedly filed a PPP Loan Forgiveness Application in November 2021, saying he spent all the money given to him in the initial loan on payroll, the press release continued. The Small Business Administration “forgave the entire loan amount.”

His trial will begin in July 2023, according to the attorney’s office.

Burke worked at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 30, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2022, News4Jax reported. He was fired for being a purported “subject of a criminal investigation while on a probationary employment status,” according to the outlet.