‘I Think I Did’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Helped Get Don Lemon Fired

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday he thought he was responsible for the meltdown that provoked the firing of CNN host Don Lemon.

“There are several reports out today that that was the last straw for CNN management,” SiruisXM host Megyn Kelly said to Ramaswamy during her Tuesday show. “So what do you make of the fact that you may have had a role in CNN’s ultimate decision to get rid of him?” (RELATED: ‘Good News’: Donald Trump Reacts To CNN Ouster Of Don Lemon)

New details on Fox News’s decision to cut ties with Tucker. Tune in live on SiriusXM at noon and download our podcast:https://t.co/kRCgbwqZMk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 25, 2023

“I think I did, and I think that that’s a net positive,” Ramaswamy responded. “Look, I actually wanna be really clear about this. It all comes down to what the mission of your organization is. If CNN’s mission is to advance a woke progressive orthodoxy, Don Lemon is a perfectly fine host to have on air, to cut off guests, to tell people they can’t speak based on the color of their skin, because that does represent a worldview that exists in the country.”

Lemon attacked Ramaswamy over the presidential candidate’s address to the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association during Wednesday’s show, taking issue with Ramaswamy’s discussion of how gun control laws were used against freed slaves in the South. Ramaswamy also called for the United States to promote gun ownership in Taiwan to deter a Chinese invasion during his April 15 address.

CNN executives reportedly cited Lemon’s clash with Ramaswamy as the final straw leading to the decision to fire the host Monday. CNN President Chris Licht has sought to rein in left-wing partisanship on CNN and is evaluating whether some of the on-air talent can adapt to the network’s new strategy, according to a June report by Axios.

“If CNN’s purpose is to air multiple different perspectives on air, then I think that you can’t have TV hosts who tell guests, whoever they are, that they can’t speak or express an idea about post-Civil War Reconstruction history in America without thinking about what their skin color or race is first,” Ramaswamy said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.