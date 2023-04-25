Alleged Mentor For 11-Year-Old ‘Drag Queen’ Sentenced For Nearly A Dozen Felony Child Abuse Crimes

A former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after being convicted of more than a dozen felony child abuse crimes, the New York Post reported.

Kelsey Meta Boren, 31, claims to have mentored an 11-year-old “drag queen,” whose stage name is Vanellope MacPherson DuPont, according to the New York Post. The child’s family denies that Boren was the child’s mentor. (RELATED: Villanova University Scrubs ‘Two-Spirit,’ ‘Fluid’ Gender Options For Student Housing)

Police say she was arrested in August for uploading and trading child pornography, the NY Post noted.

Before her arrest, Boren was apparently set to perform at Old Nick’s Pub in Oregon, which is reportedly named after Satan, the outlet added. Protests broke out over the performance, but the brunch show still took place, albeit without DuPont, Meaww reported. Boren still reportedly participated.

Child drag show sparks clashes between armed left and right-wing protesters outside Oregon pub named after SATAN. It’s revealed one of 11-year-old performer’s ‘drag moms’, Kelsey Meta Boren, 31, is suspected pedophile.https://t.co/TCzrCqAuLe pic.twitter.com/vJCIgHXGVs — Dalton (@DaltonReport) October 26, 2022

“Vanellope is here to show you what an 11-year-old drag queen can do,” the pub had written on Facebook, according to the NY Post.

Boren was suspended from her role as a teacher at the school district following her arrest. She will serve five years probation and will be unable to contact anyone under 18 years of age, and will also have to register as a sex offender, the outlet reported.