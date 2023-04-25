‘Elder Abuse’: GOP Presidential Contenders Rail Against Biden For 2024

Republican presidential contenders unleashed criticism on Joe Biden running for a second presidential term on Tuesday, critiquing his age, his administration’s policies and his announcement video.

Biden officially announced his candidacy in a video juxtaposing himself with “MAGA extremists” and reminding Americans about Jan. 6. The video claims Republicans are for cutting Social Security, banning books and “telling people who they can love,” while Biden is for “freedom.” (RELATED: Biden Announces 2024 Run)

Communications director for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Nachama Soloveichik, told the Caller that “Joe Biden’s announcement video talks about freedom, but he wouldn’t know freedom if it slapped him across the face.”

“Thanks to his weak policies, America is less free, less safe, and less affordable. Nikki Haley offers a new generation of leadership that focuses on empowering parents, limiting government, securing our borders, and standing up to our enemies. Needless to say, she will outwork Joe Biden every single day,” Soloveichik said.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement condemning the Biden administration’s inflation, Afghanistan response and record-breaking illegal immigrant encounters.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Trump said.

“When I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much. There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure,” he added.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called Biden’s reelection campaign “elder abuse.”

“It’s a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for President. He’s not. It’s just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them Biden’s cognitive impairment isn’t a bug. It’s a feature. The Administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it’s elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden’s handlers,” Ramaswamy said.

“It’s revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year: they’re spitting in the face of their grassroots base. This is how the managerial class crushes everyday citizens – not with a bang, but with a whimper,” he added.