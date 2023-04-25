Sudan Lab Holding Dangerous Viruses Seized By Fighters, Posing ‘High Risk Of Biological Hazard’

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) leading Sudan representative warned of a ‘huge biological risk’ as fighters seize Khartoum’s central public health lab.

“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab… by one of the fighting parties,” said the United Nations (UN) WHO Sudan representative, Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, during a video call with reporters Monday. Abid told reporters that one of the warring factions seized the lab, expelled technicians, and warned of a “high risk of biological hazard.”

The Khartoum lab contains measles, cholera pathogens, and other hazardous materials, according to the WHO. Measles, a highly contagious virus, can render foods and water harmful, while cholera infects the intestine and can cause death if not treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The biological risk adds another level of danger for stranded Americans. The estimated 16,000 Americans are left with no hope for an immediate evacuation from the warzone, according to the White House. (RELATED: Thousands Of Americans Stranded In Sudan Warzone After Embassy Is Evacuated)

“Americans should understand that we will do — go to great lengths to support and facilitate their departure from difficult circumstances, that we will try to protect them from harm as best as we possibly can,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a White House press briefing Monday. “But there should not be a broad expectation of a massive military operation to seize an airport or otherwise evacuate people from a country.”

Sudan has been gripped in fighting by two warring generals resulting in over 450 deaths and an estimated 4000 injured, according to the Department of Defense.

