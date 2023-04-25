Texas Abortion Clinic To Become Parenting Center And ‘Baby Boutique’

The founder of a Texas pregnancy center plans to turn a former abortion clinic into a parenting center, offering classes to new moms and dads.

The pregnancy center will also provide baby supplies such as diapers and clothes and operate as a sort of “baby boutique,” McAllen Pregnancy Center founder Yolanda Chapa told The Pillar in an article published Tuesday.

Whole Women’s Health operated four abortion clinics in Texas until abortion became illegal in the state in 2022 following the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. The McAllen office, which is now being turned into a pregnancy center, was the only abortion clinic in the Rio Grande valley, The Pillar notes.

Chapa said she prayed in front of the abortion clinic for years. (RELATED: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Signs Sweeping Abortion Ban)

“I was on that sidewalk for 17 years,” the 80-year-old told the outlet. “I was there in the rain, or heat — sometimes it was 105 degrees and we were there — from 7 in the morning until like 1. That’s when the abortionist would leave, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays,” she said, according to The Pillar.

Chapa told The Pillar that she wants the new center “to be a place where women who have had abortions will come and feel resurrected.”

“I want to even have a wall with a waterfall in there, because water gives life, and reminds us of life,” she added.

Whole Women’s Health has opened a clinic in New Mexico after the last of its Texas clinics closed, raising more than $750,000 for the move with a GoFundMe campaign.