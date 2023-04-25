Epic Video Shows Immense Impact Of Dust Storm

An absolutely epic video shared online shows the moment a huge dust storm rolled through West Texas on Saturday.

The video, shared online by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University, shows the dust storm sweeping through the Permian Basin, according to WeatherBug. The storm reportedly reduced visibility down to just a single mile or less as it battered the landscape.

Over the weekend, an impressive dust storm charged across West Texas. pic.twitter.com/dVVRuOOJJU — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 24, 2023

Dust storms can be a deadly weather phenomena, and spring is when they really start to ramp up activity, according to the Houston Chronicle. They’re formed by strong winds, which pick up particles of soil and other dirt and dust throughout America’s driest landscapes.

The frequency of dust storms is said to have increased some 240 percent between the 1990s and 2000s, but more work is required to update the analysis to a more recent time frame, the outlet continued. Some storms can last just a few minutes, whereas others rage on for hours. (RELATED: California Braces For ‘The Big Melt.’ It Could Be Catastrophic)

Aside from the dust storm, CIRA’s entire Twitter feed features the most insanely beautiful videos of planet Earth, as seen from above. Recent posts include a video of clustering thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico, a view of the recent solar eclipse from space, and a timelapse of tornadic storms erupting across the United States. The group also shared a video of a dust storm in China in early April.

A broader view of severe and tornadic storms erupting all across the U.S. Great Plains. pic.twitter.com/i3UIvmewCH — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 20, 2023

No matter the content of the videos, CIRA has done a wonderful job of showing the sheer force of power behind global weather systems and how rapidly they can change the entire aesthetic of a landscape.