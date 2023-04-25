‘What Has He Delivered?’: Steve Forbes Lambasts Biden’s Presidency, Says It Brought ‘No Faith’ To American Public

Former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes blasted President Joe Biden Tuesday for delivering “misery” to the American public following Biden’s announcement of his 2024 re-election bid.

“He has been in four years, what has he delivered? More misery, foreign policy disasters, people with no faith in the future,” Forbes, who ran in 1996 and 2000, told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ‘Faith Is In Our Hands’: Steve Forbes Says America Can Save Dollar From Russia, China)

WATCH:

“This puts the burden on Republicans a positive burden if they pick it up,” Forbes continued. “What Ronald Reagan did in the early 1980s, tax cuts, deregulation, strong defense in name of freedom, unleashing the American people. John Kennedy did it in the early 1960s. That is what people are looking for. They want a future.”

Biden announced his re-election bid Tuesday with a video posted to social media. He faces challenges from author Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary.

Only 38% of adults who responded to a Yahoo/YouGov poll released March 2 approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

“There is a lot of energy in this country ready to go, entrepreneurs ready to roll,” Forbes said. “Big things happening, positive health care, vaccines for cancer and the like. People want this. They don’t want this mired thing in the past droning music, they want something positive.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.