Former GOP Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Officially Announces His Presidential Bid

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially announced his run for president during a speech in Bentonville, Arkansas on Wednesday.

Hutchinson, who served for two terms in Arkansas and was succeeded by GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in January, previously said that he was going to run for president, and made his candidacy official Wednesday. The former governor drew on his experience and as the state’s executive, as a member of Congress, as head of the Drug Enforcement Agency and as a Department of Homeland Security official.

“I’ve been a consistent conservative through my time as leader of the party, in the United States Congress and as governor,” said Hutchinson. “And now, I bring that same vigor to a fight in another battle, and that battle is for the future of our country and the soul of our party — today I am announcing that I am a candidate for president of the United States.”

🚨BREAKING: Asa Hutchinson throws his hat in the ring for 2024 pic.twitter.com/k7SEiRTNz0 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 26, 2023

The former governor called for reducing government spending to bolster the economy, securing the southern border, strengthening energy production and standing with the U.S.’ allies and enforcing the law to reduce crime.

“This campaign is about courage. It is about making the tough decisions to rebuild our economy, to give peace a chance through America’s strength and to renew the American spirit of freedom, opportunity and the rule of law,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson touted his conservative record as governor for cutting taxes, increasing teacher pay, reducing regulations and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic while not closing down businesses or schools, he said in his speech. (RELATED: Asa Hutchinson Says He’s The ‘Clear Alternative’ To Trump In 2024)

The former governor joins former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk show host Larry Elder in the race for the Republican nomination.

“Our democracy demands America’s best, and I will bring out America’s best,” said Hutchinson.

