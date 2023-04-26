Cameras Catch Man Making A Bizarre Food Choice On Mall Escalator

Cameras caught a man making a bizarre food choice on a mall escalator in Adelaide, Australia.

The man was eating raw chicken drumsticks while shopping at Westfield Marion in Oaklands Park, according to news.com.au.

An Adelaide man has been caught on camera chowing down on an unusual food that many have labelled “disgusting”.https://t.co/aNffG7ietn — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) April 26, 2023

Reactions on Twitter showed a consensus of concern for the devourer of drumsticks due to the fact that raw chicken is a common culprit for food poisoning. (RELATED: Middle Schooler Served Moldy Cheese in Cafeteria, District Launches Investigation)

“Poultry and raw meat contain harmful bacteria including Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter and E. coli that can cause food poisoning,” according to NSW Food Authority. The NSW Food Authority advised that raw poultry must be cooked thoroughly before consumption. When cutting through the center of the meat, no pink should be visible.

Food poisoning is common in Australia, affecting an estimated 4.1 million Australians per year, according to the Australian Institute of Food Safety.

Meat, especially raw or undercooked poultry such as chicken, is considered a higher risk food. Symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever and headaches.