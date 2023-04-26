REPORT: More Stars Join ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘Bass Reeves’

Stars are lining up to join “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s spin-off series “Bass Reeves.”

The latest slew of names joining the series include Joaquina Kalukango of “Lovecraft Country” and Lonnie Chavis, who many know from “This is Us.” Actor Garrett Hedlund’s former co-star from “Mudbound,” Rob Morgan, also has his name on the “Bass Reeves” call sheet. As do Ryan O’Nan and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, according to Deadline.

We already know that heavy-hitter Dennis Quaid, up-and-coming star Hedlund and the impeccable David Oyelowo are going to be joining Sheridan’s latest cowboy drama. The series is based on the real-life Bass Reeves, the first black U.S. marshal and an icon of cowboy, military, and law and order history in our great nation.

‘Yellowstone’ is likely cancelled after season 5 https://t.co/h5a2Bs41J8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2023

Oyelowo has taken on the title role, but not a whole lot was known about the rest of Sheridan’s story development. It looks like Kalukango will play a formerly enslaved woman and close friend to Reeves. Chavis appears to be portraying a love interest of Reeves’ daughter, with Morgan playing “a once-strong man who has been broken by time,” Deadline noted.

O’Nan is going to play at least one of the bad guys Reeves is tasked with hunting down, perhaps with the help of Hurtt-Dunkley’s character Ike, a deputy U.S. marshal. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Setting Up Yet Another Spinoff Series)

There is no confirmed release date for “Bass Reeves,” but DigitalSpy said we could see a premiere either in late 2023 or early 2024. It can’t come soon enough!