Eric Swalwell Barrages Witness With Jan. 6 Questions During Migrant Child Trafficking Hearing

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell used his time at a hearing Wednesday on child migrant trafficking to question a witness about her Twitter post from the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A recent New York Times report indicates that the U.S. government is knowingly placing child migrants crossing the southern border alone into the hands of unvetted sponsors. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement’s held the hearing titled “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children,” where the Democratic congressman asked witness Sheena Rodriguez, president of the Alliance for a Safe Texas, to explain her social media post near the Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Reveals Law Enforcement Isn’t Vetting Sponsors For Child Migrants)

WATCH:

“Welcome and thank you for coming today to testify. Miss Rodriguez, were you at the capital on Jan. 6?,” Swalwell asked.

Rodriguez responded, saying she was not at the Capitol, but merely “on the premises outside of the reflection pond waving a flag.”

Swalwell then showed a picture of outside the Capitol from Jan. 6 that Rodriguez confirmed was from her account.

“Did you go any farther than where you were in that picture?,” Swalwell said.

“No, sir,” she said.

Rodriguez also said she didn’t remember crossing any police barricades that day.

“Did you ever see any violence on Jan. 6?,” Swalwell asked.

“No, I did not,” Rodriguez responded, adding “I did see a red flare go up. I don’t remember the time, but that was about it. I didn’t encounter any violence, as matter of fact it was quite peaceful. I was involved in some prayers the day before.”

Swalwell questioned Rodriguez about the violence that occurred when large crowds entered the Capitol.

“You agree, though, that violence against police officers took place that day?,” Swalwell asked.

“Sir, I’m not quite sure what this has to do with the exploitation of children, like the young girl who wore this band,” Rodriguez said as she held up her arm.

Swalwell further asked about Rodriguez’s tweet.

“You publicly tweeted this. The majority knew that you were on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, and so your credibility is just as every witness, including the Democratic witness, is fair grounds for questioning, and so I guess my question is, you were aware, you are aware that violence took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6?,”

“That’s what the media says,” Rodriguez said.

Swalwell asked Rodriguez if she believed media reports about the capitol attack.

“I can only go by my personal experience and … if waving a flag and praying outside of the Supreme Court and standing outside waving a flag on public property is a crime, I am really not sure what relevance … we have children that are being raped because of our taxpayer dollars,” Rodriguez said.

