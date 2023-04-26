‘You Don’t Get To Say That Sh*t’: Eric Swalwell Melts Down After GOP Rep Mentions Alleged Relationship With ‘Yum Yum’

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell did not react kindly to Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls’ comments at a Wednesday Congressional hearing about Swalwell’s alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Swalwell and Nehls participated in a hearing about the exploitation of unaccompanied migrant children held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasts Eric Swalwell To His Face For Alleged ‘Sexual Relationship’ With Suspected Chinese Spy)

Rep. Troy Nehls calls out Eric Swalwell for having an affair with “Yum Yum” 😂 Her name was actually Fang Fang 😂 Damn that was enjoyable. pic.twitter.com/wJO8ez8vR5 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) April 26, 2023

“Ms. Rodriguez, I apologize that you had to — you’re here for a hearing on the border, they don’t want to talk about a border. Mr. Swalwell is down there, obviously everybody knows he’s made some comments, he’s got a checkered past,” Nehls said as Swalwell interrupted him.

“I’m sorry — I have a checkered past?” Swalwell blurted out.

“It’s my time,” Nehls replied. “Alleged affairs, relationships with Yum Yum,” he continued.

Swalwell interrupted Nehls again, insisting “you don’t get to say that shit. That’s not true,” Swalwell said.

“He had an alleged relationship with Yum Yum, now he’s angry,” Nehls continued, as commotion ensued.

Nehls was referring to Swalwell’s alleged relationship with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy also known as Fang Fang. She allegedly built relationships with Swalwell and other California politicians from 2011-15, a December 2020 investigation by Axios found.

Fang allegedly bundled campaign contributions for Swalwell and placed an intern in his Congressional office. She was allegedly working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security and allegedly developed sexual relationships with two mayors from midwestern U.S. cities, Axios reported.

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Fang. He was removed from the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January for the alleged relationship with Fang.