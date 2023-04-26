Erling Haaland Breaks Goal-Scoring Record For 38-Game Premier League Season

Erling Haaland let his hair down. Arsenal let their fans down.

Haaland has officially scored the most goals in a 38-game premier league season, at 33 goals over 31 games.

The Manchester City striker scored his 33rd goal in a game against Arsenal on Wednesday, leaving the Gunners dismantled in a 4-1 defeat. The Norwegian’s contribution came in extra time as Man City thrashed Arsenal in the season-defining match.

The 22-year-old was bought from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. He has been the standout player of the season and can’t stop scoring goals. With seven games left to play in the EPL, Haaland has an opportunity to smash the record even further. (RELATED: English Soccer Team Owned By Hollywood Actors Wins League Title)

Man City now sits in second place, two points behind Arsenal. With City bearing its monstrous dominance, it looks like it’s their season to win, according to ESPN. It is going to take a miracle for Arsenal to reclaim control. Man City just might win their third title in a row — their fifth in six years.

The Premier League star now has 49 goals across all competitions, according to ESPN. After the game, Haaland took to Instagram to celebrate the win, stating, “HUNTING.”

Likewise, Arsenal posted, “Heads up and onto the next.” Unfortunately, time is running out and the Gunners might be settling for second. Arsenal has chosen the “worst possible time” to have a string of bad games, via NBC Sports.