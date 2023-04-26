Homeland Security Rescues Two Mexican Nationals Who Were Allegedly Smuggled Across Border, Kidnapped In Hotel

Homeland Security officials rescued two Mexican nationals who were allegedly smuggled across the border into the United States and then kidnapped and held in a Tucson, Arizona, hotel, KGUN 9 reported Tuesday.

The rescue occurred after Homeland Security received information about a potential attempt at human smuggling operation and hostage situation, according to KGUN 9.

Homeland Security found the two Mexican nationals at a Hilton hotel in the eastern part of the city. They told officials they were being smuggled across the border when they were kidnapped and held for ransom at the hotel, the outlet reported. (RELATED: GOP Rep Forces Mayorkas To Confront Family Who Lost Loved Ones After Smuggler Crashed Into Them)

Homeland Security officials told KGUN 9 that several suspects have been identified in relation to the alleged kidnapping attempt and that the perpetrators will face federal charges.