‘It’s In Everybody’s Interest’: Ron DeSantis Calls For Ukraine Cease-Fire

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a cease-fire Tuesday in the Russian war with Ukraine.

DeSantis claimed that the situation in Ukraine could get far bloodier if an agreement to end the violence between both sides is not met.

“You don’t want to end up in like a [Battle of] Verdun situation, where you just have mass casualties, mass expense and end up with a stalemate,” DeSantis said in an interview with Nikkei Asia. “It’s in everybody’s interest to try to get to a place where we can have a cease-fire.” (RELATED: GILTNER: No More Tanks And Jets To Ukraine. There’s A Better Strategy)

The Battle of Verdun was the longest battle of World War I. More than 300,000 were killed as a result of the battle.

DeSantis also added that American foreign policy needs to prioritize the Indo-Pacific, indicating that Europeans would have to take on more responsibility for their continent.

“If the Indo-Pacific is where most of the threats to us are, and that’s going to be our focus, then the Europeans are going have to do more,” DeSantis said.

“The Europeans really need to do more [on Ukraine]. I mean, this is their continent. The U.S. has provided security for them. And yes, Poland — there’s some that are doing stuff, and that should be appreciated. But Germany, they’re not doing anything.”

In March, DeSantis dismissed the Russian war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

“We cannot prioritize intervention in an escalating foreign war over the defense of our own homeland,” DeSantis wrote.