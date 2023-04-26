Second American Killed In Sudan After Biden Admin Doesn’t Evacuate Civilians

The White House confirmed Wednesday a second American has died in Sudan since violence erupted earlier this month between two warring generals.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby shared the news with reporters on a call Wednesday morning, but did not provide details on the identity of the American of the nature of their death, except that it occurred Tuesday. He said the administration offers its condolences to the family and is stressing to Sudanese leaders that they are responsible for the safety of civilians in the country.

Kirby added that the United States is actively facilitating the evacuation of some Americans from Sudan, using U.S. surveillance and intelligence assets to guide Americans to Port Sudan.

The Biden administration is still claiming that it is unsafe to conduct a government-run evacuation, such as an airlift, despite a number of other countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan having done so in recent days. As of Monday afternoon, there were at least “dozens” of Americans still in the country looking for a way out, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The State Department confirmed the first American killed in Sudan last Friday, without offering details about them or the incident. Government estimates indicate there are around 16,000 Americans in the country, although it is unclear how recent that estimate is and how many of those are dual nationals with roots in the country. (RELATED: ‘You’re On Your Own’: Mother Claims US Officials Left Behind American Teaching In Sudan)

Serious fighting began in Sudan weeks ago between two rival generals who had been in a power sharing agreement after a coup in 2019. The two generals were intended to transition to a civilian, democratic government, but talks apparently broke down and the country has now descended into civil war. More than 500 people have been killed in the fighting so far, and the airport in Khartoum is closed.