Ted Cruz Says Merrick Garland Is ‘Desperately Trying To Protect Joe Biden’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland is protecting Joe Biden from the consequences of a potential Hunter Biden indictment.

“The Biden DOJ, I believe, is desperately trying to protect Joe Biden! They leaked that Hunter Biden was gonna get indicted, but he hadn’t been indicted. They leaked that months ago that Hunter Biden was gonna get indicted, and it still hasn’t happened,” Cruz said six minutes into the Monday episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says Democrats Have Made Mayorkas ‘The Scapegoat’ For Border Crisis)

NEW POD: All the President’s Men-AG Garland Faces Whistleblower Allegation of Perjury on Hunter Biden & Tony Blinken Caught Red-handed Lying about Hunter’s Laptop Listen here! https://t.co/6qI0bgetfV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2023

“And what this individual is saying, Like his lawyer just said, ‘Well, he teaches other IRS agents how to conduct investigations and he can tell the signs of when an investigation is not being conducted to discover the truth.’ Look, that’s a big deal. He’s saying this is a political cover up. And it’s a political cover up that is directed by political appointees, and he says, in particular, the attorney general, lied to Congress,” Cruz continued.

Cruz was referring to an IRS whistleblower’s claiming to have information contradicting sworn testimony from a Biden official. The whistleblower wrote a letter to Congress on April 19 alleging a “high-profile, controversial” case in front of the DOJ faced “clear conflicts of interest.” People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal and New York Post that the highly sensitive case is the Hunter Biden investigation.

In the letter, the whistleblower claimed to have information contradicting the sworn testimony of a “senior” Biden official. The New York Post and other outlets identified Garland as the official in question.

NBC News reported Thursday that prosecutors are considering four charges against Hunter Biden, citing “sources familiar with the matter.” If so, the younger Biden could be charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to file taxes, a felony count of tax evasion and a felony gun charge.