‘She’ Has Testicular Cancer: Autistic Doctor Rejects Transgenderism In Resurfaced Clip From Medical Drama

A resurfaced clip from medical drama “The Good Doctor” shows autistic surgeon, Shaun Murphy, being criticized by his colleagues for refusing to affirm a trans patient’s gender identity.

The clip, which circulated on social media Wednesday, comes from episode 14 of the medical drama’s first season, which aired Feb. 5, 2018.

“I’m not a boy, I’m a girl,” the young patient in the clip says.

“You’re transgender?” Dr. Audrey Lim asks.

“No, Quinn has XY chromosomes like Jared and me, not XX like you. Science says he’s male,” Murphy says. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Man Of God’: ‘Based Grandpa’ Storms Off Stage When Asked To Dance With Drag Queen In Viral Video)

“No, Quinn has gender dysphoria. Her assigned gender is not the one she identifies with. She’s mismatched, Dr. Murphy,” Dr. Jared Kalu interjects.

“Other than biologically, how do you know you’re supposed to be a boy?” the child asks Murphy.

“Your question doesn’t make sense,” Murphy responds. “I’m not supposed to be anything. I am a boy. Biologically. That’s it.”

Incredible. The autistic doctor, who’s the main character on the show, correctly identifies the male patient as a male while everyone around him is in acute denial of reality. pic.twitter.com/3ZIdFPtFZR — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 26, 2023

“Do you think he’s complicated or confused?” Murphy asks Kalu at a later point in the episode, referring to the trans patient.

“Dude, you’ve got to quit calling her a ‘he,'” Murphy’s colleague responds.

At that point, the x-ray results come in. “Quinn doesn’t have appendicitis. He has testicular cancer,” Murphy observes.

“She,” Kalu responds, correcting Murphy.