Tucker Carlson Seen Publicly ‘Howling In Laughter’ Despite Corporate Media Attempt To Destroy Him

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson was spotted smiling and laughing Tuesday night as he sped around in a golf cart, days after his unexpected departure from Fox News.

Carlson was seen, as the UK’s Daily Mail described, “howling in laughter” as he emerged from his home in Boca Grande, Florida, with his wife Susan. Various media corporations, Fox News included, have raced each other to the bottom airing any form of speculation they can find about what happened to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

In the midst of the feeding frenzy, Tucker reportedly said life was going well and that he looked forward to spending more time with his wife. (RELATED: Glenn Beck Predicts Tucker Carlson Departure Will ‘Kill’ Network)

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson said, according to Daily Mail.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson added.

Carlson reportedly joked about potential future career moves.

“Appetizers plus entree,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s former show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” had the highest ratings in cable news, averaging 3.25 million viewers in the first 3 months of 2023. Anderson Cooper’s CNN show “Anderson Cooper 360,” which aired in the same time 8 p.m. time slot as Carlson’s show, averaged 703,000 viewers. Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show averaged 1.33 million viewers.

Fox News’ 8 p.m. time slot performed significantly worse Monday without Carlson. The replacement show, “Fox News Tonight,” brought in 2.6 million viewers, which marks a 21% decline from the average of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Fox News’ 8 p.m. time slot also suffered a 37% decline in the adults 25-54 demographic, going from 0.24 rating to 0.38 in the absence of Carlson.