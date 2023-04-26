REPORT: Wild Video Seems To Show Reality TV Stars Being Attacked Outside Florida Bar

Video footage seems to show reality television stars and “Big Brother” alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott entangled in a wild physical altercation with upset patrons outside of their Florida bar, according to video footage from TMZ.

The incident reportedly occurred in January at the Ft. Lauderdale bar “No Man’s Land,” but it remains unclear what led to the violent outburst, according to TMZ. The video shows a vicious fight and both males and females were caught in the mix. Garrett’s attorney, Brian Karpf, said his client was attacked by the male, according to TMZ. Abbott said she phoned the police and filed a report because the patrons continued to throw objects at the bar windows and refused to leave.

Karpf reportedly stated Abbott was waiting surgery for a previously-sustained neck injury. He reportedly attempted to pull Garrett away from the violence, but was subsequently hit by the other woman, according to TMZ.

Abbott’s attorney reportedly stated she opted against pressing charges after being assured the patrons would not return to her establishment, according to TMZ.

There have been some mixed reports on what unfolded prior to the altercation.

A source close to the situation said a couple walked into the establishment and requested drinks, but Garrett told them the bar was closed. The pair reportedly refused to leave, which may have led to the physical altercation, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Backstage Brawl Broke Out At The Grammys)

A person claiming to be inside the bar as the scene unfolded said the couple wasn’t inside the establishment, and said the entire scene unfolded outside.

The video shows a bartender rushing toward the brawl and attempting to break up the physical fight.

There is no news reported of any charges pending in this incident. The story continues to develop.