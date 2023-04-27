Atlanta Braves Forced To End ‘Big Hat’ Celebration After New Era Issues Complaint

As a Braves fan, I’m not happy.

Here in the 2023 MLB season, multiple teams have come up with celebrations to reward players who hit home runs. For example, you have the Baltimore Orioles’ funnel (known as the dong bong, hydration station or homer hose, you pick) from which a member of the team chugs to celebrate of knocking one out of the park.

Well, the Atlanta Braves came up with their own celebration, which involves a player wearing a big hat after hitting a homer.

And I personally found it to be absolutely glorious:

Thicc N Quicc Homer Hat Szn pic.twitter.com/g42MsUfuZE — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 15, 2023

But you know what they say: “All good things must come to an end.”

The man who gave the big hat to the Braves as a gift said the team is no longer allowed to wear it in the dugout after New Era issued a complaint, according to WSB-TV. The company claims that the celebration could threaten its status as the “official on-field cap partner of MLB.”

The Atlanta Braves big hat is no longer. New Era has called and shut it down. They are the exclusive on field hat for Major League Baseball.. #bighat #rip — More Than Sports (@MTSMorethanspor) April 26, 2023

I get why New Era is protective over their moniker and partnership with MLB, and I get why MLB (and the Braves organization) would be protective of that New Era money, but come on…

Why couldn’t New Era just make its own big hat to replace the gifted one? (RELATED: Pittsburgh Pirates’ Drew Maggi Immediately Hit With Pitch Clock Violation After Waiting 13 Years To Make MLB Debut)

This isn’t hard, people. But no. Instead, we just cancel it — because, of course. Thanks for ruining our fun, jerks.