‘I Have Six Grandchildren’: Biden Leaves Out Hunter’s Illegitimate Child While Speaking To Kids At White House

President Joe Biden went into detail about his close relationship with his grandchildren on Thursday, refusing to mention the existence of the granddaughter his son Hunter Biden had out of wedlock.

The president has never publicly acknowledged Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, as his grandchild. Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden’s ex-flame, proved Hunter was the father via a paternity test and is in a legal battle with him to change Navy Joan’s last name to Biden. Hunter told a judge that giving his child the president’s last name would rob Navy of a “peaceful existence.”

“I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them, and I speak to them every single day. Not a joke,” Biden said while speaking to children at a White Houes “Take Your Child To Work Day” press conference.

He then provided specifics about each of his grandchildren, leaving out Navy Joan Roberts.

“My oldest granddaughter is named after one of my daughters who I lost in an accident a long time ago, and her name is Naomi. And then I have number two, I have a [grand]daughter who works in the environmental movement, her name is Finnegan, who’s named after my mom,” Biden said. “And number three, my granddaughter, I call her my ‘all American girl,’ she was actually a great little athlete, and she’s about to graduate from college in about two weeks … the nickname we call her is Macy. And then I have two other granddaughters who I just spoke to … Her name is Natalie, and she is a senior in highs school … and then I have a grandson who is going to be a senior in high school, and then now I have a new, a new baby boy, who’s three-and-a-half years old.”

“Guess what, they’re crazy about me, because I pay so much attention to them,” he added.

Hunter Biden has never seen his daughter and has never expressed desire to do so, Roberts’ lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told CNBC in 2022. (RELATED: Biden Family Excludes Hunter Biden’s Daughter From Christmas Stockings Two Years In A Row)

A judge ordered the first son to attend all paternity hearings related to his daughter in person, and Hunter is expected to attend a hearing on May 1.

The president and the first lady hung Christmas stockings for their grandchildren during their two years at the White House but did not include one for Navy.