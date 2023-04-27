New Details Emerge In Case Of Missing Mom As Husband Suspected Of Dismembering Her Denied Bail

A Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife was denied bail April 27, five months after her disappearance.

Brian Walshe, 48, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Ana Walshe who disappeared on New Year’s Day after failing to make a flight to Washington, D.C. In the days following her disappearance, Walshe became a prime suspect after police arrested him for “misleading” the investigation. The case took a darker turn later in January when investigators not only found bloody trash bags containing a hacksaw and cleaning supplies, but also found that search items on Walshe’s personal devices pertaining to dismemberment.

While no clear motive has been disclosed for the alleged murder, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor revealed Thursday that in December 2022, Walshe suspected his wife was having an affair, CNN reported.

“He was routinely visiting the Instagram page of one of her male friends. And on December 26th, his mother – with his input and direction – obtained and hired a private investigator to surveil Ana Walshe in Washington DC,” the outlet stated. (RELATED: Missing Mom’s Family Shocked As Investigation Takes Ugly Turn)

During the preliminary investigation into Ana’s disappearance Walshe allegedly told investigators that he had driven to his mother’s home that day, making a stop at a Whole Foods and CVS Pharmacy. Security cameras, however, didn’t back up those claims, the Daily Beast reported in January. Instead, cameras captured Walshe the following day, Jan 2, at a Home Depot, where he reportedly bought more than $450.00 worth of cleaning supplies, according to the outlet.

Though Ana’s body had not been discovered, Walshe was indicted for her murder March 30.

Walshe’s defense attorney, Tracy Miner, argued that the prosecutions’ case was weak, accusing them of leaking evidence to the media to shore up their case.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Miner said in a January statement, according to CNN. “When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible.”

“I will not be giving any media interviews or comments. I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe,” Milner continued.