Catholic Group Sues FBI, DOJ For Records Related To Leaked Memo Targeting Catholics

Catholic advocacy group CatholicVote is suing the FBI and DOJ for records related to a retracted FBI memo targeting traditionalist Catholics, according to a lawsuit.

CatholicVote filed the lawsuit Thursday with Judicial Watch after the FBI and DOJ failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed March 8, the lawsuit says. (RELATED: FBI Used Undercover Employee To Gain Information For Memo Targeting Catholics, Jim Jordan Reveals)

The FBI acknowledged the request on March 14 and said it would not be able to provide records within the typical 20-day timeline for FOIA requests because of “unusual circumstances.” FOIA norms require agencies to respond within 20 days to FOIA requests and grants them an extra 10 days for “unusual circumstances.”

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit because the FBI and DOJ did not produce the records for over a month, according to a CatholicVote press release.

“Our weaponized and corrupt government agencies have demonstrated a pattern of contempt for justice and the rule of law by prioritizing partisan ideology and agendas over the protection of the American people – in particular those with whom they disagree politically. We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in a statement.

A memo circulating within the FBI’s Richmond, Virginia, field office in January revealed a plan to infiltrate groups of traditionalist Roman Catholics who prefer Latin mass, whistleblower Kyle Seraphin disclosed in February. The bureau quickly retracted the memo and told the Daily Caller on Feb. 9 it will be conducting an internal review.