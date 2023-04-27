Cow Rampages Through Illinois Neighborhood In Alleged Senior Prank Gone Wrong

A cow rampaged through a neighborhood in Niles, Illinois, amid a high school senior prank gone wrong, local outlet WLS reports.

Police arrived in the vicinity of Northridge Preparatory School shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday morning in response to a report of “suspicious subjects,” according to WLS.

Students from Northridge allegedly attempted to bring a cow, a pig and some chickens to the school as a senior prank. The cow was purchased on Craigslist and brought in from Wisconsin, the outlet reported.

The cow ran and went on a rampage through a nearby neighborhood as police responded. A chase ensued and eventually the steer turned behind a row of homes, WLS reported.

Holy cow! A cow was on the loose earlier this morning in Niles. Maybe it was Mrs. O’Leary’s? Read the full story: https://t.co/KJ2OkvLEP3 pic.twitter.com/hvd1J3ROK8 — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) April 27, 2023

WBBM Newsradio’s Roger Plummer posted a video of the chase on Facebook after the cow ran by his house when he returned home from work at 5:45 a.m.

Police and a Wagner Farms representative eventually cornered the cow and captured the animal despite it putting up a stiff resistance, according to WLS. (RELATED: Bull Reportedly Kills 60-Year-Old Texas Man, Resists Police)

Witness Kurt Hejza told WLS the scene “looked like a rodeo. It was crazy between the police and the trappers, and then it was the cow.”

No injuries occurred amid the chase, and the steer is now set for transport to the Hooved Animals Humane Society, according to WLS.

Northridge Preparatory School is not pursuing charges, but police said the school is coordinating an internal investigation. Students who were allegedly involved now face municipal ordinance citations, mandating their presence in Niles Adjudication Court, the outlet reported.