Don Lemon Speaks Out For First Time Since CNN Firing

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since announcing his termination from the network.

Lemon announced in a Monday statement he was “stunned” at his firing from the network after being employed there for 17 years. The former anchor was a co-host of the morning show, “CNN This Morning,” when he received backlash over reports of alleged misogynistic deeds and remarks made on-air over the years.

“I think my statement speaks for itself. Yeah, it was a surprise,” Lemon told Tommy DiDario at the TIME 100 Summit gala. “But, life goes on and that’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lemon said he has no intention of targeting the network and will spend his summer on the beach with his family. He assured that he has a strong support system and no regrets about his past.

“I am excited for a new chapter,” he continued. “Because, you know, life is short and whatever life hands you, you have to bomb and weave and do it. I didn’t think I’d be at work one day and get a phone call that my sister had died. But I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes. I had to deal with that. So there’s lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor.” (RELATED: CNN President Chris Licht Says Don Lemon Is A ‘Lightning Rod’ Following His Alleged Scandals)

“Is there anything you would have done differently looking back?” DiDario asked.

“No,” Lemon said. “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did. I own. So no, I don’t look back and I don’t want to change things in the past.”

Lemon went on-air during a Feb. 16 episode of “CNN This Morning” and said that 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime” since women are in their “prime” in their 20’s, 30’s and 40’s. He later apologized for the comment and underwent “formal training.”

A report published by Variety in March alleged that Lemon anonymously threatened a female coworker via text message in 2008 after growing envious of her assignment to Iraq. He also allegedly called another female coworker “fat” to her face and openly dated a staffer 20 years his junior.

After his firing, Lemon accused CNN’s management of firing him without any notice and said there were larger issues at play. The network disputed his claims and said he had the chance to meet with management before publishing a statement.