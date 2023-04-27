Trump Makes First New Hampshire Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team

TRUMP FORCE ONE —Former President Donald Trump boarded his plane in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday to head to New Hampshire, where he will be announcing his leadership team for the state for the 2024 election.
The Daily Caller flew with Trump to Manchester, New Hampshire, on his first trip to the state since launching his third presidential bid in November. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, national polling shows. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)
As Trump boarded the plane, he mentioned a Thursday Emerson College poll to reporters that showed him up in the polls by nearly 50% against his GOP primary opponents.
Trump will announce his leadership team as well, which includes 50 members of the legislature, which the campaign says is a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Here Is Trump’s New Hampshire Leadership Team:
- The Honorable Bruce Breton
- The Honorable Lou Gargiulo
- Representative Kimberly Abare, Hillsborough District 1
- Representative Louise Andrus, Merrimack District 5
- Representative Glenn Bailey, Strafford District 2
- Representative Harry Bean, Belknap District 6
- Representative Jacob Brouillard, Rockingham District 1
- Representative Claudine Burnham, Strafford District 2
- Representative Tim Cahill, Rockingham District 4
- Representative Jose Cambrils, Merrimack District 4
- Representative Brian Cole, Hillsborough District 26
- Representative Debra DeSimone, Rockingham District 18
- Representative Ron Dunn, Rockingham District 16
- Representative Tracy Emerick, Rockingham District 29
- Representative Keith Erf, Hillsborough District 28
- Representative Larry Gagne, Hillsborough District 16
- Representative Ted Gorski, Hillsborough District 2
- Representative Gerald Griffin, Hillsborough District 42
- Representative Tina Harley, Rockingham District 30
- Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Belknap District 3
- Representative Gregory Hill, Merrimack District 2
- Representative Thomas Kaczynski, Strafford District 5
- Representative Diane Kelley, Hillsborough District 32
- Representative Stephen Kennedy, Hillsborough District 13
- Representative Aboul Khan, Rockingham District 30
- Representative John Leavitt, Merrimack District 10
- Representative Nikki McCarter, Belknap District 8
- Representative Charles Melvin, Rockingham District 20
- Representative Dane Nagel, Belknap District 6
- Representative Kristine Perez, Rockingham District 16
- Representative Joseph Pitre, Strafford District 1
- Representative Tom Ploszaj, Belknap District 1
- Representative John Potucek, Rockingham District 13
- Representative Kevin Pratt, Rockingham District 4
- Representative Arlene Quaratiello, Rockingham District 18
- Representative Andrew Renzullo, Hillsborough District 13
- Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Cheshire District 17
- Representative Terry Roy, Rockingham District 31
- Representative John Sellers, Grafton District 18
- Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Hillsborough District 43
- Representative Lisa Smart, Belknap District 2
- Representative James Spillane, Rockingham District 2
- Representative Jonathan Stone, Sullivan District 8
- Representative James Summers, Rockingham District 20
- Representative Jeffrey Tenczar, Hillsborough District 1
- Representative Paul Terry, Belknap District 7
- Representative Dick Thackston, Cheshire District 12
- Representative Jordan Ulery, Hillsborough District 13
- Representative Lilli Walsh, Rockingham District 15
- Representative Kenneth Weyler, Rockingham District 14
- Representative Robert Wherry, Hillsborough District 13
- Representative Clayton Wood, Merrimack District 13
I am aboard Trump Force One with Trump en route to New Hampshire. After he boarded the plane he came back and mentioned this poll to reporters.
He seemed very happy with it.
Stay tuned for more on Trump Force One throughout the day with @DailyCaller https://t.co/rd2oJMXlv8
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump has repeatedly criticized, held an event in Manchester earlier in April not far from where Trump is holding his event Thursday night. DeSantis is seen as Trump’s main rival, though the governor has not yet announced a run for president. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)
Trump is set to make his remarks around 4:00 p.m. ET.