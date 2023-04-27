Trump Makes First New Hampshire Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team

TRUMP FORCE ONE —Former President Donald Trump boarded his plane in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday to head to New Hampshire, where he will be announcing his leadership team for the state for the 2024 election.

The Daily Caller flew with Trump to Manchester, New Hampshire, on his first trip to the state since launching his third presidential bid in November. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, national polling shows. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

As Trump boarded the plane, he mentioned a Thursday Emerson College poll to reporters that showed him up in the polls by nearly 50% against his GOP primary opponents.

Trump will announce his leadership team as well, which includes 50 members of the legislature, which the campaign says is a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

Here Is Trump’s New Hampshire Leadership Team:

The Honorable Bruce Breton

The Honorable Lou Gargiulo

Representative Kimberly Abare, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Louise Andrus, Merrimack District 5

Representative Glenn Bailey, Strafford District 2

Representative Harry Bean, Belknap District 6

Representative Jacob Brouillard, Rockingham District 1

Representative Claudine Burnham, Strafford District 2

Representative Tim Cahill, Rockingham District 4

Representative Jose Cambrils, Merrimack District 4

Representative Brian Cole, Hillsborough District 26

Representative Debra DeSimone, Rockingham District 18

Representative Ron Dunn, Rockingham District 16

Representative Tracy Emerick, Rockingham District 29

Representative Keith Erf, Hillsborough District 28

Representative Larry Gagne, Hillsborough District 16

Representative Ted Gorski, Hillsborough District 2

Representative Gerald Griffin, Hillsborough District 42

Representative Tina Harley, Rockingham District 30

Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Belknap District 3

Representative Gregory Hill, Merrimack District 2

Representative Thomas Kaczynski, Strafford District 5

Representative Diane Kelley, Hillsborough District 32

Representative Stephen Kennedy, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Aboul Khan, Rockingham District 30

Representative John Leavitt, Merrimack District 10

Representative Nikki McCarter, Belknap District 8

Representative Charles Melvin, Rockingham District 20

Representative Dane Nagel, Belknap District 6

Representative Kristine Perez, Rockingham District 16

Representative Joseph Pitre, Strafford District 1

Representative Tom Ploszaj, Belknap District 1

Representative John Potucek, Rockingham District 13

Representative Kevin Pratt, Rockingham District 4

Representative Arlene Quaratiello, Rockingham District 18

Representative Andrew Renzullo, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Cheshire District 17

Representative Terry Roy, Rockingham District 31

Representative John Sellers, Grafton District 18

Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Hillsborough District 43

Representative Lisa Smart, Belknap District 2

Representative James Spillane, Rockingham District 2

Representative Jonathan Stone, Sullivan District 8

Representative James Summers, Rockingham District 20

Representative Jeffrey Tenczar, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Paul Terry, Belknap District 7

Representative Dick Thackston, Cheshire District 12

Representative Jordan Ulery, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Lilli Walsh, Rockingham District 15

Representative Kenneth Weyler, Rockingham District 14

Representative Robert Wherry, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Clayton Wood, Merrimack District 13

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump has repeatedly criticized, held an event in Manchester earlier in April not far from where Trump is holding his event Thursday night. DeSantis is seen as Trump’s main rival, though the governor has not yet announced a run for president. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

Trump is set to make his remarks around 4:00 p.m. ET.