EXCLUSIVE: NRCC To Release Ad Calling Dem Inaction On Debt Crisis ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Extreme’

The National Republican Congressional Committee is releasing an ad targeting the “disgusting” and “extreme” actions of House Democrats in relation to the American financial crisis.

The video, shared exclusively with the Daily Caller, claims that House Democrats have lied in their previous campaign promises to always do what is right for the American people.

The NRCC accuses House Democrats of doing “nothing” to mitigate the $31 trillion nation debt crisis, which could lead to our first ever default on said debt and cost millions of American jobs, the ad claims. “[House Democrats] refuse to call for compromise or tell [President Joe] Biden to seek common ground to prevent catastrophe,” the video’s narrator tells the audience.

The NRCC characterized House Democrats’ inaction on the debt crisis and potential default as putting politics over people. “It’s disgusting. It’s extreme. And it’s the American people who will suffer,” the narrator says. (RELATED: ‘I Saw That Coming’: Daily Caller Reporter Slams Biden Admin For Acting Like Inflation Came Out Of Nowhere)

“House Democrats promise to stand up to their party in election years but refuse to follow through when the country’s full faith and credit is on the line. The sad reality is that it’s everyday Americans who will suffer,” NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert told the Daily Caller, reiterating the themes of the video.

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed a bill that raises the debt ceiling for a year while making deep cuts to spending in an attempt to force President Joe Biden to the negotiating table, CNN reported. The outlet also notes that “the economy could crash” if Congress fails to lift the debt limit by summer.