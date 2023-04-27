Italian Tourism Ad Features Footage Shot In Slovenia

Italy’s tourism ministry made a blunder when it accidentally featured footage shot in neighboring Slovenia in a tourism ad.

Instead of Italians, the official video showed smiling Slovenians sipping wine on a sunlit patio in the small Balkan country, according to Reuters.

Vigilant viewers figured out that the clip was filmed in the Slovenian village of Gorjansko a few miles from the Italian border. A wine bottle on the table featured the label of Slovenian vineyard per the outlet. (RELATED: Authorities Capture Bear That Reportedly Killed 26-Year-Old Jogger In Italy)

The video, titled “Open to Meraviglia, is part of a 9-million euro (9.91 million USD) campaign produced by the Armada Testa communications group, Reuters noted.

Other aspects of the ad also drew backlash.

A virtual “influencer” version of the goddess depicted in Sandro Botticelli’s famous renaissance painting “The Birth of Venus” narrates part of the video and urges viewers to follow her on Instagram.

The modernized Venus wears a mini-skirt as she is shown eating pizza and visiting Italian tourist attractions.

Art historians like Tomaso Montanari were offended by the depiction of Venus, describing the advertisement as “grotesque” and “obscene,” while Italian tourism minister Daniela Santache defended the depiction of Venus as an influencer, emphasizing its aim to attract young people to Italy, according to Reuters.

The Armando Testa communications group did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.