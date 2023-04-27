Toddler’s Body Discovered In Dresser Drawer At Abandoned Home, Two People Arrested

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges Wednesday against two people in relation to the disappearance and death of a one-year-old child.

Marion County’s Prosecutor’s Office said that, in conjunction with Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD), charges were filed against Madison Marshall and Roan Waters for alleged roles in the death and disappearance of Marshall’s one-year-old daughter, Oaklee Snow.

Snow and another child were reported missing by Snow’s biological father, who alleged that Marshall and Waters took them from his home, according to the Facebook post. The child’s body was found in a dresser drawer of an abandoned home after a national search across four states, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Marshall allegedly confessed to her role in disposing of the toddler, the outlet continued. Snow’s body was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and placed in the back seat of Waters’ Dodge Durango when the duo left Indianapolis. They also allegedly found the abandoned home. Waters is accused of removing her body from the vehicle and putting it inside the home.

Law enforcement officials were able to find Snow’s body after Marshall’s alleged confession. Snow’s remains have not been officially identified, but the evidence was enough to charge both individuals. (RELATED: Dismembered, Burned Remains Of Missing Woman Found In California Man’s Home, Suspect Arrested)

“As parents, we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Snow suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the statement shared to Facebook.

Marshall faces seven felony charges, including assisting a criminal, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, according to official documents. Snow’s leg was broken when she was found, the Indianapolis Star noted.