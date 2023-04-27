Steven Crowder’s Wife’s Family Speaks Out After Divorce Announcement, Video Footage Showing Argument

The family of Hilary Crowder, wife of conservative commentator Steven Crowder, spoke out about the pair’s ongoing divorce after Steven Crowder announced the split on Wednesday.

Hilary Crowder’s family released a statement about the divorce to journalist Yashar Ali, who obtained security footage of the couple arguing in June 2021 while Hilary was nearly eight months pregnant with their twins. (RELATED: ‘Retard Strength’: Steven Crowder Draws Backlash For Mocking Down Syndrome Barbie)

1. EXCLUSIVE I’ve obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary. In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years. https://t.co/U28rGt2aSH pic.twitter.com/ZN8ai04fvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2023

“The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage. She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children,” the family said.

Steven Crowder failed to attend the birth of their twins and left Hilary soon after, the family claims. The conservative commentator then allegedly hired a divorce attorney and cut Hilary off financially, causing Hilary to file for divorce in Dec. 2021, Ali reported. The couple married in 2012 after two years of dating, and the twins were born in Aug. 2021.

Hilary’s family requested that Crowder “cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner.”

“We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children,” the family continued.

The “Louder With Crowder” host announced the couple’s divorce on his show Wednesday, despite a request from Hilary’s attorneys not to speak about it, according to Ali.

“I have been living with a proverbial boot on my neck for going on years now; since 2021, I have been living through what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce. And no, this is not been my choice,” he said during the show. “My then wife decided she didn’t want to be married anymore. And in the State of Texas, that is completely permitted. She simply wanted out, and the law says that is how it works. It’s no one else’s fault but my own in that I picked wrong. And that certainly isn’t the fault of my children.”

Ali reportedly spoke with multiple sources and reviewed audio files, text messages, and personal videos of the Crowder marriage.

In the three-minute clip Ali released, Crowder can be seen sitting on a couch smoking a cigar while his pregnant wife stands on their patio. He tells her not to use their car and says she has failed to perform ‘wifely duties’ such as grocery shopping. The dispute continues as Crowder insists that she not take the car and tells her to take an Uber instead. He then tells her he cannot leave the house to go to the gym or see his parents and his friends without it.

“The only way out of it is discipline and respect,” Crowder tells Hilary as she begins to tear up. The pair then continues arguing about their marriage having reached an impasse. “Steven, no we are at an impasse. Ok! I love you. But Steven, Steven, your abuse is sick,” she says.

“Watch it. Fucking watch it,” Crowder responds. Hilary then reassures Crowder that she loves him.

“I don’t love you, that’s the big problem,” he responds. “I’ve never received love from you.”

The video ends with Crowder following her and demanding she walk the dogs and put on some gloves to give them medicine. Hilary was concerned about the medicine being toxic to pregnant women, Ali reported. After the footage ends, Crowder allegedly yelled “I will fuck you up!,” causing Hilary to flee their home temporarily, according to Ali. Crowder immediately pulled back and realized what he said, but Hilary decided to leave nonetheless, Ali reported.

Crowder allegedly struggled with his temper and went to therapy to help control it. Text messages reviewed by Ali show Crowder admitting to his faults after long periods of alleged abuse.

The night before the pair’s twins were born, Hilary and Steven allegedly exchanged text messages about separating. “Steven, I’m afraid of you [and your] rage. You are scary. You scare me. I want to heal things, but you have to take responsibility. Stop blaming others. Stop feeling pain and sadness only for yourself,” Hilary texted, according to Ali.

Crowder did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment that the Daily Caller submitted via his website. Crowder did not reply to Ali’s requests for comment.