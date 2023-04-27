Crowd Erupts As Trump Imitates Biden Being Lost On Stage

Former President Donald Trump drew thunderous applause at a New Hampshire rally Thursday when he mocked President Joe Biden for getting lost on stage.

Trump rallied with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, and imitated Biden by pretending to get lost on stage, video shows.

Donald Trump imitates Joe Biden getting lost on stage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5l29RS0rcc — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 27, 2023

“You would think at least one time he’d get up and say, ‘I’m running for president — where, where am I going, where the hell am I going,'” Trump said while pretending to look around frantically, drawing laughter from the crowd. (RELATED: Trump Makes First New Hampshire Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

Trump imitates Biden 🤣pic.twitter.com/RlWNAE3Wmb — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 27, 2023

“I want to get out, oh, no over there, over there,” Trump said in an affected voice before walking away from the podium and acting befuddled. The crowd erupted at Trump’s gesture and he walked back to the podium to hear the applause. The former president carried on with his speech after a few moments.

“A prepackaged video that took supposedly seven takes to get it right, if ‘right’ is what you want to call it. In it, he says he’s running because ‘Trump and MAGA pose a threat to democracy,’ can you believe it?” Trump said in reference to Biden’s presidential campaign video.

Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a three-minute video Tuesday, in which he made the case for why he will “finish the job.” He is running against Democratic candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson for the party’s nomination.