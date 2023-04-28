Biden Commutes Sentences For 31 Non-Violent Drug Offenders

President Joe Biden commuted sentences for 31 non-violent drug offenders Friday as part of his plan to support their successful reentry into society.

The White House released the names of those with their sentences commuted. The 31 individuals had been serving sentences in home confinement, and demonstrated commitment to rehabilitation through efforts in employment and education, according to a White House statement. Many would have been serving lower sentences if they had been charged under existing laws.

Their sentences will be commuted to expire June 30, with the remainder to be served under home confinement, the statement reads.

“America is a nation of second chances. Our nation must provide people who have been incarcerated meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation. America was founded on fresh starts, new possibilities, and the belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Yet, for people returning home to their communities from jail or prison, obstacles often stand in the way of turning this promise into a reality,” according to the statement.

The president also released the Alternatives, Rehabilitation, and Reentry Strategic Plan, which supports individuals who were formerly incarcerated with health care, affordable housing, educational opportunities, government-issued identification and food. (RELATED: Biden Pardons All Prior Federal Offenses Of Simple Marijuana Possession)

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

In October 2022, Biden pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, reportedly affecting thousands of federal offenders.