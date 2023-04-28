Swarm Of Bees Attack PGA Tour Golfers During Mexico Open, Forcing Them To Duck For Their Lives

Scary, but hilarious.

The PGA Tour is holding its annual Mexico Open tournament Thursday to Sunday. It’s a relatively minor stop on the schedule and the field is pretty weak, only featuring three golfers that are ranked in the top-50.

With that being said, the current No. 1 golfer in the world (as well as 2023 Masters champion) Jon Rahm is involved and defending his 2022 Mexico Open title. The only other golfers in the top 50 of the Official Golf World Rankings playing in the event are Tony Finau (ranked 16th) and Alex Norén (ranked 49th).

Despite that, however, entertainment is still coming full force out of the Mexico Open. Just ask Chez Reavie, Francesco Molinari and Erik van Rooyen — who were all attacked by a swarm of bees while on the course. And as a result, they were forced to duck for their lives, causing outright comedy.

And to make this story even better: all three were playing strong in the first round before the bee attack.

“I have never seen anything like that.” A swarm of bees was probably not something @FredVR_ and crew saw coming @MexicoOpenGolf 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RjzysQ5qx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 27, 2023

Wow, I can only imagine how terrifying this would be.

But shoutout to these guys for handling their business despite the insanity. They had a swarm of bees come at them, were probably scared out of their mind of what could potentially happen. And then, after successfully riding it out, they went right back to playing golf.

I have to respect the bravery, because me, personally, I would’ve been out — exactly like the SpongeBob meme.