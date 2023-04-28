Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Social Media Silence, Says He Wants To Be ’Non-Confrontational And Uncontroversial’

Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney broke a three-week-long social media silence in a video posted Thursday, saying he wished he could come back in another life as an uncontroversial figure.

“It’s day 9,610 of being a human, and I’m gonna try to leave gender out of this, because that’s how we found ourselves here.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Children’s Hospital Offers Consultations On Transgender Treatments To Kids Younger Than 10)

Mulvaney has drawn criticism for his TikTok videos documenting his “days of girlhood,” with detractors accusing him of promoting a demeaning caricature of womanhood. Bud Light offered Mulvaney a partnership, sending him a beer can celebrating “365 days of girlhood.” The move prompted a massive boycott of the brand and multiple exits of top marketing executives from the company.

“I’ve been offline for a few weeks, and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was like hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes,” Mulvaney said.

After 21 days of social media silence, Dylan Mulvaney has returned. “What I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and be cruel” Dylan talks about himself being ‘dehumanized’ but has no regard for the women who he dehumanizes everyday as part of his ACT! pic.twitter.com/1UJ8OCpuPy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2023

“What I’m struggling with most is that I grew up in a conservative family, and I am extremely privileged because they still love me very much. And I grew up in the church, and I still have my faith, which I am really trying to hold on to right now.”

Mulvaney said he was struggling with critics who would “dehumanize” and “be cruel” to him.

Several brands have partnered with Mulvaney to promote their products, including Instacart, Nativ, Ulta Beauty, and Nike.

“I don’t know if reincarnation is a thing, but in my next life I would love to be someone non-confrontational and uncontroversial — God that sounds nice! The good news is that the people pleaser in me has nearly died, because there’s clearly no way of winning over everyone.”`

Mulvaney met with President Joe Biden in October, where he promoted sex change operations for minors.