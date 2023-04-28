State Warns Against Eating Certain Kinds Of Fish Due To ‘Forever Chemicals’

Maine state officials expanded guidance Thursday for limiting consumption of fish from certain bodies of water across the state after testing detected “forever chemicals.”

Testing of fish at six additional locations found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at levels above Maine’s recommendations for regular consumption, according to state fish and game eating guidelines. PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” are thought to be linked to certain types of cancer and liver damage, the CDC says.

The new advisories follow warnings issued last year against eating fish from seven bodies of water across Maine, Central Maine reported. Officials then told people not to eat any fish caught from two Fairfield locations and to limit consumption of fish from other affected bodies of water.

Updated recommendations now caution against eating more than one meal a month of any fish caught in China Lake, according to the Press Herald. New advisories are now in place, detailing limits on certain kinds of freshwater fish in other locations, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Maine Hunters Kill Nearly 39,000 Deer In Record-Setting Season)

“These advisories are designed to support the health of Maine anglers, their families and friends, and everyone who enjoys eating freshwater fish from these bodies of water,” Nancy Beardsley, acting director of the Maine CDC, said, the outlet reported.

Officials also previously detected high levels of PFAS in the state’s deer population, leading to the issuance of a “Do Not Eat” advisory for deer and wild turkey harvested in affected areas.